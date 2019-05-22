Redskins' Reuben Foster: Officially lands on IR
Foster (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
This news suggests Foster indeed suffered a severe knee injury that could possibly involve damage to his ACL. Hunter Henry tore his ACL on May 22 last year, but the Chargers placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list and Henry eventually returned for the playoffs. The fact Washington is placing Foster on IR right away doesn't bode well for the young linebacker. Washington signed Jon Bostic on Wednesday to take his place on the roster, but Shaun Dion Hamilton and Cole Holcomb could also make a case for snaps alongside Mason Foster.
