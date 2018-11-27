The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being embroiled in yet another off-the-field issue this past weekend, the 49ers decided to cut ties with Foster. A first-round pick in the 2017 draft, he doesn't have a place in the Redskins' starting lineup with Zach Brown, Mason Foster and Preston Brown all taking on significant workloads. Preston Brown is an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, though, so the team may be giving Reuben Foster a chance to see if he can be a part of its future. However, that future may include a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

