Redskins' Reuben Foster: Reinstated to roster without ban
The NFL has reinstated Foster without any suspension, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Foster is immediately eligible to participate in all team activities but will need to pay a fine of two game checks. The NFL released a statement Friday afternoon saying evidence in its investigation didn't support a previous finding that Foster had violated the league's personal conduct policy during a November incident in the Tampa area. The 2017 first-round pick was released by the 49ers shortly after his Nov. 24 arrest for a charge of domestic battery. Washington claimed the linebacker off waivers two days later and he then spent the rest of 2018 on the commissioner's exempt list.
