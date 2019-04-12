The NFL has reinstated Foster without any suspension, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Foster is immediately eligible to participate in all team activities but will need to pay a fine of two game checks. The NFL released a statement Friday afternoon saying evidence in its investigation didn't support a previous finding that Foster had violated the league's personal conduct policy during a November incident in the Tampa area. The 2017 first-round pick was released by the 49ers shortly after his Nov. 24 arrest for a charge of domestic battery. Washington claimed the linebacker off waivers two days later and he then spent the rest of 2018 on the commissioner's exempt list.

