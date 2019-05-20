Foster is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in addition to further damage to his left knee during Monday's OTA, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foster was carted off the field with an air cast on the knee after sustaining the injury on one of the first plays of 11-on-11 work. Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the additional damage is a potential artery issue in his leg, which could present much larger issues. Assuming the diagnosis is confirmed, the 25-year-old should miss the 2019 season.