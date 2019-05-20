Redskins' Reuben Foster: Torn ACL feared
Foster is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in addition to further damage to his left knee during Monday's OTA, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Foster was carted off the field with an air cast on the knee after sustaining the injury on one of the first plays of 11-on-11 work. Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the additional damage is a potential artery issue in his leg, which could present much larger issues. Assuming the diagnosis is confirmed, the 25-year-old should miss the 2019 season.
More News
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Carted off at OTAs•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Reinstated to roster without ban•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Won't appeal league decision•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Can't practice or play immediately•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Picked up by Redskins•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Will be released•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...