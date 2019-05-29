Redskins' Reuben Foster: Undergoes successful surgery
Foster (knee) underwent successful knee surgery Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Foster tore his ACL during a freak accident in OTAs last week. He's likely looking at a 9-to-10 month timeline for recovery. Jon Bostic has taken his place at inside linebacker alongside Mason Foster.
