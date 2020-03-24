Redskins' Richard Rodgers: Lands in Washington
Rodgers signed a contract with the Redskins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers was added to the roster by the Eagles in Week 16 of last season, and he played two games in 2019, logging eight total offensive snaps. With the absence of Jordan Reed in Washington, there seems to be no clear No. 1 option at tight end heading into 2020. Rodgers will likely battle Jeremy Sprinkle and Logan Thomas for snaps next campaign.
