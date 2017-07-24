Redskins' Rob Kelley: Begins camp as Redskins' top running back
Kelley will open training camp as the Redskins' starting running back, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Kelley went from an undrafted rookie to Washington's starting tailback by the end of his first season, when he finished with a team-high 704 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. In doing so, Kelley had nearly 250 more yards on the ground than his next closest teammate, and he averaged a commendable 4.2 yards per carry along the way. After that production, Kelley has rightfully earned top pegging on the Redskins' depth chart as this season gets underway. Entering camp, rookie fourth-rounder Semaje Perine figures to be Kelley's biggest competition for lead back duties, but along with having the job as his to lose, Kelley should benefit from transforming his body this offseason. Despite having January surgery to clean up his knee, Kelley reportedly dropped from 18 to 13 percent body fat and appeared more muscular in offseason workouts. That improvement and Kelley's higher comfort in Washington's offense makes him an interesting commodity to monitor in the buildup to his second season.
