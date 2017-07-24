Redskins' Rob Kelley: Begins camp as top running back
Kelley will open training camp as the Redskins' starting running back, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Kelley went from an undrafted rookie to Washington's top tailback by the end of his first season, finishing with a team-high 704 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. In doing so, Kelley had nearly 250 more yards on the ground than his next closest teammate while averaging a commendable 4.2 yards per carry along the way. Kelley has rightfully earned his place atop the depth chart entering camp, but he'll have to outperform rookie fourth-rounder Semaje Perine during the preseason to lock down the starting role heading into Week 1. Along with entering camp with a clear edge, Kelley should benefit from transforming his body this offseason. Despite having January surgery to clean up his knee, Kelley reportedly dropped from 18 to 13 percent body fat and appeared more muscular in offseason workouts.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Slimmed down•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Drawing praise for offseason work•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Could be challenged for starting job•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Could get competition from draft•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Projected as starter•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Already working out•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...