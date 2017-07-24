Kelley will open training camp as the Redskins' starting running back, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Kelley went from an undrafted rookie to Washington's top tailback by the end of his first season, finishing with a team-high 704 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. In doing so, Kelley had nearly 250 more yards on the ground than his next closest teammate while averaging a commendable 4.2 yards per carry along the way. Kelley has rightfully earned his place atop the depth chart entering camp, but he'll have to outperform rookie fourth-rounder Semaje Perine during the preseason to lock down the starting role heading into Week 1. Along with entering camp with a clear edge, Kelley should benefit from transforming his body this offseason. Despite having January surgery to clean up his knee, Kelley reportedly dropped from 18 to 13 percent body fat and appeared more muscular in offseason workouts.