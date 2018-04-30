Redskins' Rob Kelley: Competing with Guice and Perine
Kelley (ankle) finds himself in a crowded backfield alongside Chris Thompson (leg), Samaje Perine and rookie second-round pick Derrius Guice, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Kelley is quite clearly the least athletic player among that quartet, offering little in terms of speed, explosiveness or pass-catching ability, though he does have a decent combination of power, vision and football smarts. He may nonetheless find himself on the roster bubble during training camp, coming off an injury-shortened 2017 campaign in which he averaged 3.1 yards on 62 carries. Kelley at least figures to be back at full strength for training camp, if he isn't there already. He'll compete with Guice and Perine to earn carries, while Thompson figures to handle passing downs if he regains his health.
