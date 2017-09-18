Kelley is considered day-to-day with a rib cartilage injury, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

While Redskins coach Jay Gruden didn't expressly say so, the updated diagnosis suggests Kelley avoided a broken rib, which Gruden feared to be the case after Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams. The second-year back still figures to be limited or absent when the Redskins release their first Week 3 injury report Wednesday, but he should at least have some chance to be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If not, Samaje Perine will take over as the early-down thumper, with pass-catching back Chris Thompson also helping to pick up some of the slack. Kelley had 12 carries for 78 yards in Sunday's victory, while Perine replaced him in the second quarter and managed only 67 yards on a team-high 22 touches. Gruden said he expects Kelley will try to play through the injury, but Gruden also acknowledged that the pain may be too great for the running back back to actually do so, JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.