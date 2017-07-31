Kelley was limited at Monday's practice due to neck soreness, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The injury comes on the heels of entering training camp as the Redskins' No. 1 running back. Although his ability to practice implies that the issue isn't major, he must maintain a modicum of health in order to hold off rookie Samaje Perine.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories