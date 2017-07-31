Redskins' Rob Kelley: Dealing with sore neck
Kelley was limited at Monday's practice due to neck soreness, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
The injury comes on the heels of entering training camp as the Redskins' No. 1 running back. Although his ability to practice implies that the issue isn't major, he must maintain a modicum of health in order to hold off rookie Samaje Perine.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Begins camp as top running back•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Slimmed down•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Drawing praise for offseason work•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Could be challenged for starting job•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Could get competition from draft•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Projected as starter•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....