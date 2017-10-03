Redskins' Rob Kelley: Dealing with sprained ankle
Head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Kelley is day-to-day due to an ankle sprain.
Kelley was the only Redskins running back to receive a touch on their opening touchdown drive, while Chris Thompson mixed in on the team's second possession. However, Kelley didn't make an appearance beyond the first quarter due to an ankle injury and was eventually downgraded to doubtful to return, which is generally the death knell for any more snaps. By game's end, though, the Redskins hadn't focused on any one player to fuel the ground game. Kirk Cousins led the way with seven carries for 38 yards, followed by Samaje Perine (six for 27), Thompson (six for 23) and Kelley (seven for 23). Because Kelley handled seven reps in the first quarter alone, he can be considered Washington's lead back, when healthy, until further notice.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...