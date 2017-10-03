Head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Kelley is day-to-day due to an ankle sprain.

Kelley was the only Redskins running back to receive a touch on their opening touchdown drive, while Chris Thompson mixed in on the team's second possession. However, Kelley didn't make an appearance beyond the first quarter due to an ankle injury and was eventually downgraded to doubtful to return, which is generally the death knell for any more snaps. By game's end, though, the Redskins hadn't focused on any one player to fuel the ground game. Kirk Cousins led the way with seven carries for 38 yards, followed by Samaje Perine (six for 27), Thompson (six for 23) and Kelley (seven for 23). Because Kelley handled seven reps in the first quarter alone, he can be considered Washington's lead back, when healthy, until further notice.