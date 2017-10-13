Redskins' Rob Kelley: Doubtful to face Niners
Kelley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that he didn't expect Kelley to play, as the second-year back was unable to rejoin practice as his team came out of a bye week. Samaje Perine will fill in as Washington's lead runner, with passing-down back Chris Thompson potentially also picking up a few extra snaps and touches. Kelley will turn his focus to a Week 7 matchup with the Eagles on Monday Night Football.
