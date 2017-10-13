Kelley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that he didn't expect Kelley to play, as the second-year back was unable to rejoin practice as his team came out of a bye week. Samaje Perine will fill in as Washington's lead runner, with passing-down back Chris Thompson potentially also picking up a few extra snaps and touches. Kelley will turn his focus to a Week 7 matchup with the Eagles on Monday Night Football.