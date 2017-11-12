Redskins' Rob Kelley: Doubtful to return
Kelley (ankle) is doubtful to return Sunday versus the Vikings.
Initially diagnosed with knee and ankle injuries, Kelley's downgrade was accompanied only by the latter, indicating the Redskins have nailed down the area of concern. A return Sunday is unlikely, but his status will be one to watch in the coming days. Until he's ready for snaps, the Redskins will rely on Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine out of the backfield.
