Redskins' Rob Kelley: Down to 221 pounds
Kelley is down to 221 pounds and has been taking reps with the first-team offense, Sam Fortier and Kimberley Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Perhaps sensing that his power-based skill set had become redundant with Derrius Guice and Samaje Perine on the roster, Kelley dropped some weight for a second straight offseason. While he'll still have a hard time beating out Guice and Perine for carries, the third-year pro may find that a slimmer frame helps with pass-catching and special teams. Redskins coach Jay Gruden already mentioned that Kelley is off to a strong start at training camp, bouncing back strong from a 2017 campaign plagued by ankle and knee injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...