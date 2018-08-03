Kelley is down to 221 pounds and has been taking reps with the first-team offense, Sam Fortier and Kimberley Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Perhaps sensing that his power-based skill set had become redundant with Derrius Guice and Samaje Perine on the roster, Kelley dropped some weight for a second straight offseason. While he'll still have a hard time beating out Guice and Perine for carries, the third-year pro may find that a slimmer frame helps with pass-catching and special teams. Redskins coach Jay Gruden already mentioned that Kelley is off to a strong start at training camp, bouncing back strong from a 2017 campaign plagued by ankle and knee injuries.