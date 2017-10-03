Redskins' Rob Kelley: Exits with ankle injury
Kelley (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chiefs.
Kelley went to the locker room but was seen returning to the sidelines where he performed sprints as if he were gearing to get back into the game. If the team doesn't clear him to return, then Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson would work in tandem to keep the Redskins' run game churning.
