Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Friday that he expects Kelley (ankle) to start in Monday's game against the Eagles.

Gruden also said the team plans to use all of its active running backs throughout the contest, perhaps hinting that Samaje Perine will push Kelley for carries. Chris Thompson's role on passing downs is already well established, with the scatback coming off his highest share of offensive snaps (61 percent) in over a year in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers. Kelley is back at practice this week and seems primed for a return, but the conditions are highly unfavorable for production. The Eagles have surrendered just 3.8 yards per carry and 65.7 rushing yards per game, with both of those numbers getting a major boost due to the Panthers' Cam Newton's big outing on the ground last week. The Chiefs' Kareem Hunt is the only lead back who has produced a decent game against the Eagles this season, a sample that includes Kelley, who was held to 30 yards on 10 carries in Week 1.