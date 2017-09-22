Kelley (ribs) expects to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he's still in some pain and may wear a protective vest, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Dealing with a rib cartilage injury, Kelley was limited throughout the week of practice after exiting in the second quarter of last week's 27-20 win over the Rams. It sounds as if he'll give it a go this Sunday, but he may not be as effective as usual and will be at risk of aggravating the injury. Keeping that in mind, Redskins coach Jay Gruden may get Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson more involved in an effort to lighten Kelley's workload.