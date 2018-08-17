Kelley gained 17 yards on seven carries and added a 13-yard catch on two targets in Thursday's 15-13 win over the Jets in Week 2 of preseason.

Kelley's primary competition at running back in the wake of Derrius Guice's ACL tear was supposed to come from Samaje Perine, who ripped off a 30-yard run on his lone carry but immediately exited with an ankle sprain. While the attrition in Washington's backfield is raising Kelley's fantasy stock, he'll have to do more with his touches to truly get owners excited.