Redskins' Rob Kelley: Gets three touches
Kelley took three carries for seven yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.
Kelley played eight snaps on offense and nine on special teams, serving as the No. 3 running back behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. It isn't clear that Washington would turn to Kelly in the event of a Peterson injury, as Samaje Perine's inactive status theoretically could be attributed to his lack of value on special teams.
