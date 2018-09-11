Kelley took three carries for seven yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Kelley played eight snaps on offense and nine on special teams, serving as the No. 3 running back behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. It isn't clear that Washington would turn to Kelly in the event of a Peterson injury, as Samaje Perine's inactive status theoretically could be attributed to his lack of value on special teams.

