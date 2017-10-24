Redskins' Rob Kelley: Held in check in return
Kelley (ankle) rushed seven times for 16 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.
Kelley overcame injury to make his first appearance since Week 4, but facing a stout Philadelphia rush defense always figured to make matters difficult. Still, Kelley has now only topped 3.3 yards per carry in one of his four appearances this season and is yet to find the end zone. Fellow Redskins tailback Chris Thompson caught a touchdown pass while garnering seven carries Monday, but after he was eventually forced to leave with a toe injury, Kelley could be in line for more work in Week 8 versus the Cowboys.
