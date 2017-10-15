Kelley (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After failing to practice in any capacity this week, Kelley was listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, so his inactive status was fully expected. While Kelley's absence should open up a few extra touches for change-of-pace back Chris Thompson, it's rookie Samaje Perine who will benefit the most. Look for Perine to handle the bulk of the early-down work and lead the Redskins in carries Sunday.