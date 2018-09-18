Kelley (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kelley suffered a toe injury in Sunday's loss against the Colts, and will be required to undergo surgery due to the injury. Before exiting Week 2's game, Kelley logged only one offensive snap. With Kelley sidelined for at least the next eight games of the season, Samaje Perine could be in line to receive snaps behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.

More News
Our Latest Stories