Redskins' Rob Kelley: Lands on IR
The Redskins placed Kelley (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Kelley has been plagued by lower-body injuries all season, missing two of the first five games before appearing in each of the Redskins' last four outings. After sustaining a high ankle sprain and a Grade 1 or 2 MCL sprain Sunday against the Vikings, the team opted for a safe approach and decided to shut him down for the year. Moving forward, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson will receive most of the offensive reps in their respective realms, while Byron Marshall was plucked off the Eagles practice squad to serve as RB depth.
