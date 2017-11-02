Kelley (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said earlier Thursday that Kelley is "close to being ready" for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, and the running back's consecutive limited practices would seem to add credence to that notion. Kelley could log a more extensive workout Friday, but if he remains limited again, he'll likely carry a questionable designation heading into the Week 9 matchup.