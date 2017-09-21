Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at practice Thursday
Kelley (ribs) was limited in Thursday's practice.
For the second straight day, Kelley was on the field in a limited capacity, but his mere presence offers further hope that he'll be able to suit up in Week 3 against the Raiders. Kelley was on his way to a huge day in the Redskins' Week 2 win over the Rams, racking up 78 yards on 12 carries before exiting early with the rib cartilage injury. Kelley's second-half absence allowed Samaje Perine to pick up 67 yards on 21 carries, but Perine would likely be phased out of the backfield mix almost entirely if both Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson are in sound condition heading into Sunday's contest.
