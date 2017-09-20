Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Kelley (ribs) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Given that Kelley missed the second half of Sunday's 28-21 win over the Rams, his ability to practice in any capacity is a major positive. He escaped without a broken rib and is instead dealing with a cartilage injury, though coach Jay Gruden did say Monday that there's some chance the pain will be too great for Kelley to play. Gruden also gave his lead back credit for toughness, saying that he expects Kelley will at least give it in Week 3 against Oakland. While it's possible the medical staff has other plans, Kelley is on the right track after practicing Wednesday. Should Kelley end up missing the game, Samaje Perine will fill in as the early-down thumper, with Week 2 standout Chris Thompson likely also handling an expanded role.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Practicing to start week•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Day-to-day with cartilage injury•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: May have fractured rib•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Won't return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Suffers rib injury•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Struggles to produce in loss to Eagles•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...