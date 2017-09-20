Kelley (ribs) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Given that Kelley missed the second half of Sunday's 28-21 win over the Rams, his ability to practice in any capacity is a major positive. He escaped without a broken rib and is instead dealing with a cartilage injury, though coach Jay Gruden did say Monday that there's some chance the pain will be too great for Kelley to play. Gruden also gave his lead back credit for toughness, saying that he expects Kelley will at least give it in Week 3 against Oakland. While it's possible the medical staff has other plans, Kelley is on the right track after practicing Wednesday. Should Kelley end up missing the game, Samaje Perine will fill in as the early-down thumper, with Week 2 standout Chris Thompson likely also handling an expanded role.