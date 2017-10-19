Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited practice Thursday
Kelley (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.
Kelley has been plagued by ankle injuries for most of the season, including absences in Weeks 3 and 6. Fortunately, the Redskins had a bye Week 5, so he still has plenty of chances to take the field this season. While Thursday's limited session is a net positive as it pertains to his health, there's no guarantee the Redskins will clear him to play Monday in Philadelphia. Saturday's injury report will be telling for his upcoming availability. Another absence would result in Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine once again heading the team's rushing attack in Week 7.
