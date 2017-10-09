Play

Kelley (ankle) was limited to conditioning work on the side while his teammates practice Monday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley missed Week 3 with a rib injury and was then knocked out with a sprained ankle Week 4. Coming out of a bye, he apparently is still bothered by one or both of those injuries, potentially setting up Samaje Perine for another shot at the lead role Sunday against the 49ers.

