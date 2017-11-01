Kelley (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins were deliberate with Kelley's 12 offensive snaps Sunday against the Cowboys, giving him eight carries, one of which he turned into his first touchdown of the season. Meanwhile, Chris Thompson handled the remaining 47 snaps on offense. Washington's backfield has a clear pecking order at the moment, but Kelley should continue to have a small role in the offense, health permitting.