The Redskins have officially listed Kelley (ribs) as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Kelly, who has been limited at practice since a suffering a rib cartilage injury Week 3 against the Rams, appears on track to be a true game-time decision Monday night. Should the 24-year-old ultimately be ruled out for a second straight week, Samaje Perine would presumably remain the team's primary early-down runner in his place, while Chris Thompson would continue getting reps in passing situations.