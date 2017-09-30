Redskins' Rob Kelley: Listed as questionable
The Redskins have officially listed Kelley (ribs) as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Kelly, who has been limited at practice since a suffering a rib cartilage injury Week 3 against the Rams, appears on track to be a true game-time decision Monday night. Should the 24-year-old ultimately be ruled out for a second straight week, Samaje Perine would presumably remain the team's primary early-down runner in his place, while Chris Thompson would continue getting reps in passing situations.
