Kelley (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia.

It's probably more noteworthy that Jay Gruden said Friday that he expects Kelley to start against the Eagles. With that said, the matchup looked like a tough one even before factoring in the possibility that Kelley might be less than 100 percent. Chris Thompson remains the best fantasy bet in the Washington backfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories