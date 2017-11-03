Kelley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Kelley played through the same injury the past two games and managed limited practice participation throughout this week. He should be available Sunday in Seattle, but he'll be running behind a banged up offensive line while facing a defense that's held opposing running backs to 3.0 yards per carry and 59.2 rushing yards per game in its past four contests. Kelley has topped 30 scrimmage yards just once in five tries this season.