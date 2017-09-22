Redskins' Rob Kelley: Listed as questionable
Kelley (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland.
A limited participant the previous two days, Kelley was back on the practice field Friday, though the extent of his involvement isn't quite clear. While the 230-pound back seems to be on the right track, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley likely will have to deal with significant pain if he plays through the rib cartilage injury. The Redskins could have Samaje Perine handle more early-down work even though the rookie needed 21 carries to accumulate 67 yards in a 27-20 win over the Rams in Week 2. Early-season star Chris Thompson could also get more involved, particularly if the Redskins end up trailing.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Expects to play through pain•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Practicing to start week•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Day-to-day with cartilage injury•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: May have fractured rib•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...