Kelley (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland.

A limited participant the previous two days, Kelley was back on the practice field Friday, though the extent of his involvement isn't quite clear. While the 230-pound back seems to be on the right track, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Kelley likely will have to deal with significant pain if he plays through the rib cartilage injury. The Redskins could have Samaje Perine handle more early-down work even though the rookie needed 21 carries to accumulate 67 yards in a 27-20 win over the Rams in Week 2. Early-season star Chris Thompson could also get more involved, particularly if the Redskins end up trailing.