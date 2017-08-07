Redskins' Rob Kelley: Listed atop initial depth chart
Kelley (neck) is listed as the Redskins' No. 1 running back on the team's first depth chart of training camp, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Kelley has been battling a sore neck of late that's limited his practice time, but he'll still enter the preseason as the Redskins' top back. He may need to perform well during exhibition play in order to maintain his spot atop the depth chart, however, as rookie Samaje Perine, a power back with more breakaway speed than Kelley, offers formidable competition for starting duties. Kelley should still be viewed as the favorite to open the season as the Redskins' lead back after averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry in 2016, but don't be surprised if coach Jay Gruden still mixes in Perine liberally if the former Oklahoma standout impresses during the preseason. Both Kelly and Perine will likely find themselves on the sidelines on definite passing downs, as Chris Thompson, who is listed second on the depth chart, is the Redskins' clear top receiver out of the backfield.
