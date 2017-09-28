Redskins' Rob Kelley: Logs limited practice Thursday
Kelley (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Among other activities, Kelley participated in running back drills, as did fellow RB Samaje Perine (hand), per JP Dinlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic. When healthy, Kelley is considered the Redskins' top option out of the backfield by head coach Jay Gruden, but a rib cartilage injury is capping his practice reps for the second week in a row. Kelley has two sessions remaining to prove himself in advance of Monday's game at Kansas City. An absence, though, would ensure Perine and Chris Thompson receive a healthy dose of touches in Week 4.
