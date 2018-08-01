Kelley is making a good impression on coach Jay Gruden early in training camp, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden said he isn't sure how many running backs he'll carry on the 53-man roster, adding that he might want to see if Kelley or Samaje Perine can play fullback. With Perine, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson (leg) all expected to make the team, Kelley may end up competing for one spot with Kapri Bibbs, Byron Marshall and Martez Carter. While it sounds as if he has the early advantage, Kelley still isn't a lock to make the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories