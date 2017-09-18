Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Kelley may have suffered a fractured rib during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Kelley was removed in the second quarter and never returned, finishing with 12 carries for 78 yards. It was an interesting day in the Washington backfield, with Chris Thompson picking up 106 yards and two scores on only six touches, while Samaje Perine replaced Kelley and finished with 67 yards on 22 touches. Perine got a few carries while Kelley was still in the game, but most of the rookie's work came after his teammate's departure. If Kelley misses time, Perine will be the direct early-down beneficiary, though the Redskins might also give Thompson a few more snaps, particularly if the rookie continues to struggle with efficiency. More information should be available after the team gets results from Kelley's X-ray.