Kelley (ankle) will have a lot to prove during the offseason program and OTAs, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kelley earned a roster spot as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and emerged as Washington's lead back by the end of the year, but he then managed just 62 carries for 194 yards (3.2 average) and three touchdowns in seven games last season, limited by ankle, knee and rib injuries. The ankle issue landed him on injured reserve in mid-November, and while he seems to have avoided surgery and should be healthy for the offseason program, Kelley ultimately may find himself in a battle for a roster spot. Chris Thompson (leg) and 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine figure to make the team without question, and coach Jay Gruden has already acknowledged the likelihood that Washington uses an early draft pick on a running back. As an early down thumper without much special teams value, Kelley likely will become expendable if he doesn't look better than Perine during spring and summer practices.