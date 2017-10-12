Kelley (ankle) didn't dress for the Redskins' practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Jay Gruden labeled Kelley a "long shot" to play Sunday against the 49ers, so the running back's second straight absence from practice doesn't come as a surprise. Unless Kelley is able to rally and put in a practice Friday, he'll be on the inactive list in Week 6, paving the way for Samaje Perine to see an expanded role out of the Redskins' backfield.