Redskins' Rob Kelley: Not expected to play Sunday
Kelley (ribs) is not expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dealing with a rib cartilage injury, Kelley was limited throughout the week of practice after exiting in the second quarter of last week's 27-20 win over the Rams. He had said on Friday that he expected to play and may wear a protective vest, but it sounds like that outlook has changed. While this report doesn't rule him out, he looks too risky for fantasy players who need to set a lineup before the game's Sunday night 8:30 pm ET start time.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Expects to play through pain•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Practicing to start week•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Day-to-day with cartilage injury•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week