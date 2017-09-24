Kelley (ribs) is not expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dealing with a rib cartilage injury, Kelley was limited throughout the week of practice after exiting in the second quarter of last week's 27-20 win over the Rams. He had said on Friday that he expected to play and may wear a protective vest, but it sounds like that outlook has changed. While this report doesn't rule him out, he looks too risky for fantasy players who need to set a lineup before the game's Sunday night 8:30 pm ET start time.