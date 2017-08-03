Kelley (neck) is on track to remain Washington's starting running back, according to Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post.

Supporting that notion is that Kelley, who experienced neck soreness earlier this week, has been the first running back to garner carries with the first-team offense, when healthy. Tesfatsion notes that Chris Thompson is set to retain his third-down role with the team, but suggests that when it comes to early-down work, Kelley should initially get most of the carries, though coach Jay Gruden may also be inclined to roll with the "hot hand" between Kelley and and promising rookie Samaje Perine. Some form of time-share out of the gate thus appears likely, and while it's trending toward tilting in Kelley's favor to start the season, Perine continues to present a challenge on that front.