Kelley (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While it doesn't appear that Kelley will miss his third game of the season, Rapoport notes that the running back won't be in store for a full workload Sunday. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that Kelley has seen fewer than 20 snaps in three of his last four appearances, with Chris Thompson emerging as Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's preferred option out of the backfield. With a meager 35 yards on 15 carries over the last two weeks, Kelley could end up falling behind rookie Samaje Perine on the depth chart if he fails to turn it in the near future.