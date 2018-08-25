Kelley took eight carries for 19 yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.

Kelley was massively outplayed by Adrian Peterson, who got the start, dominated early work and finished with 56 yards on 11 carries (all in the first half). Kelley stayed in the game into the fourth quarter, and even then he was outplayed by Kapri Bibbs (61 yards on four touches). The only good news for Kelley is that he returned to Friday's game following a brief exit to be evaluated for a stinger. His knowledge of Jay Gruden's scheme and value on special teams should keep his roster spot safe, but it sure looked like the Redskins were preparing Peterson to replace Kelley in the offense. Meanwhile, Samaje Perine was held out with an ankle injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...