Redskins' Rob Kelley: Outplayed by Peterson
Kelley took eight carries for 19 yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.
Kelley was massively outplayed by Adrian Peterson, who got the start, dominated early work and finished with 56 yards on 11 carries (all in the first half). Kelley stayed in the game into the fourth quarter, and even then he was outplayed by Kapri Bibbs (61 yards on four touches). The only good news for Kelley is that he returned to Friday's game following a brief exit to be evaluated for a stinger. His knowledge of Jay Gruden's scheme and value on special teams should keep his roster spot safe, but it sure looked like the Redskins were preparing Peterson to replace Kelley in the offense. Meanwhile, Samaje Perine was held out with an ankle injury.
