Redskins' Rob Kelley: Practicing to start week
Kelley (ribs) will participate in practice Wednesday, Nora Princiotti of The Washington Times reports.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden initially feared Kelley suffered a broken rib when the running back departed early from Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams. It turns out Kelley escaped with a rib cartilage injury, which at least gives him a shot to avoid any further missed time. He vastly outplayed Samaje Perine in Sunday's win over the Rams, piling up 78 yards on only 12 carries, while the rookie needed 21 totes to reach 67 yards. The drastic difference in efficiency confirms Kelley's status as Washington's lead runner, assuming he's available for the Week 3 game against Oakland. Kelley's ability to practice Wednesday puts him on the right path, even if he ends up being listed as a limited participant on the official injury report.
