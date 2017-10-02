Kelley (ribs) is active for Monday's game at Kansas City.

For the second week in a row, Kelley's practice reps were capped, but he'll nonetheless return to the lineup after tending to a rib cartilage injury. Because head coach Jay Gruden has said Kelley will resume lead-back duties when healthy, he should push rookie Samaje Perine to the periphery of the Redskins offense. Consequently, Kelley should handle the bulk of the reps on first and second down Monday, with Chris Thompson serving his typical change-of-pace role.