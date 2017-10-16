Redskins' Rob Kelley: Returning to practice
Kelley (ankle) will resume practicing this week.
Despite having a Week 5 bye to heal, Kelley failed to practice any capacity last week. A return to the practice field doesn't ensure he'll be ready for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, but it's at least a step in the right direction. Kelley will have an extra day to get ready with the Redskins playing on Monday Night Football, facing an Eagles defense that has limited running backs to 2.9 yards per carry.
More News
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Inactive Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Doubtful to face Niners•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: No go at practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Unlikely to play Week 6•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Limited to side work Monday•
-
Redskins' Rob Kelley: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...