Kelley (ankle) will resume practicing this week.

Despite having a Week 5 bye to heal, Kelley failed to practice any capacity last week. A return to the practice field doesn't ensure he'll be ready for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, but it's at least a step in the right direction. Kelley will have an extra day to get ready with the Redskins playing on Monday Night Football, facing an Eagles defense that has limited running backs to 2.9 yards per carry.