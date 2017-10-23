Kelley (ankle) is active for Monday's contest at Philadelphia.

After managing limited showings in each practice this week, Kelley didn't exactly inspire confidence about his viability. On a positive note, head coach Jay Gruden said Kelley will start if available, giving him the first shot at the Eagles' top-ranked run defense. In the end, Kelley will likely serve in a backfield rotation with Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine, but Thompson's pass-catching ability may give him the best shot to produce among the trio.