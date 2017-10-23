Redskins' Rob Kelley: Returns Monday
Kelley (ankle) is active for Monday's contest at Philadelphia.
After managing limited showings in each practice this week, Kelley didn't exactly inspire confidence about his viability. On a positive note, head coach Jay Gruden said Kelley will start if available, giving him the first shot at the Eagles' top-ranked run defense. In the end, Kelley will likely serve in a backfield rotation with Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine, but Thompson's pass-catching ability may give him the best shot to produce among the trio.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...