Kelley carried nine times for nine yards and secured one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.

As was the case last week, Kelley found tough sledding on the ground, and he's now totaled 12 carries for 11 yards over two preseason contests. Meanwhile, promising rookie Samaje Perine shined in his opportunity (74 yards on nine touches), presumably putting more pressure on Kelley with respect to the top tailback job. Both backs are likely to see plenty of playing time in next week's contest against the Bengals, with the results potentially pivotal to the slotting at the position moving forward.