Kelley ran eight times for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys.

His longest run of the day was for ten yards and came on the game's final play as Washington ran the clock out. It is tough to blame him entirely, however, given that the Redskins' offensive line is in shambles. Fortunately, the Tulane product salvaged his day with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Things won't get any easier Week 9 in Seattle, and if Kelley can't run more effectively, he may cede more carries to Chris Thompson in the near future.